Tourist sites to visit in Ghana during this festive season

Kakum national park and Wli waterfalls

Ghana has long been recognized as a West African tourist destination. Both Ghanaians and foreigners visit tourist sites in Ghana to learn about the place as well as have fun.

Just as any hospitality industry charge clients for their services, tourists also pay an entrance fee to get access to the tourist site. This helps operators of the site get some cool cash to sustain the business.



Patrons are served to their satisfaction by the tour guide on duty at the time of arrival.



A post sighted by GhanaWeb on the Ghana Tourism Authority page on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, noted that the most visited tourist sites in Ghana had over 86,000 patrons as of December 2021.



The Authority, however, didn't state the amount of money these tourist sites raked in as revenue.



Below are some of the most visited tourist sites in Ghana



Shai Hills Resource Reserve



The reserve is located at Doryumu in the Shai Osudoku District. This wildlife reserve also gives a natural environment where people who love nature can explore.



Tafe Atome Monkey Sanctuary



Just as its name suggests, the place has monkeys where tourists, after learning about the history of the place, can play with them and feed with bananas.



Wli Waterfalls



On your way to Hohoe in the Volta region, a few meters away from Tafe Atome Monkey Sanctuary, one can spot the sign post of Wli Waterfalls. Patrons would have to walk or hike for a while before getting to their final destination - the waterfalls. One can see bats flying all over the place while the water gushes down to the ground.



Black Stars Square

Formerly known as Independence Square, it is located near the Accra Sports Stadium in Accra. It has an arch, and the beautifully constructed square has the black stars mounted on it.



Jamestown Lighthouse



This place is located in one of the fishing communities in Accra - Jamestown.



Usher Fort



Usher Fort is also located at Jamestown, a few metres before or after Lighthouse, depending on where the tourist is coming from. Bible House is also located on that stretch.



National Museum of Ghana



For all the history of Ghana, you would have to visit the national museum. It is located on Barnes Road in Accra.



Osu Castle



Osu Castle is located in Osu. After enjoying the nightlife in Accra, you can pass by the castle during the day.



Elmina Castle



It can be found at Elmina in the Central region.



Mole National Park

Tourists can find elephant, buffalo, kob, western hartebeest, roan antelope, defassa waterbuck, oribi, bohor reedbuck and red-flanked duiker, among others in the Northern region.



Bobowasi Island



This place can be found at Axim in the Western region.



Boti Waterfalls



One of the well-known waterfalls in the Eastern region. Boti Falls has the most talked about umbrella rock.



Adomi bridge



The Adomi bridge is located at Akosombo



Tetteh Quarshie Cocoa Farm



The cocoa farm can be found at Mampong in the Eastern region. Stories of how Tetteh Quarshie, the first man to bring cocoa seedlings to Ghana, among others, did so will be told.



Akosombo dam



The Akosombo Dam is a hydroelectric dam on the Volta River and is located at Akosombo.



Bunso eco park

It is an ecotourism site and an ideal place for adventure, picnics and relaxation. It is located in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region of Ghana. The place is not far from the Linda Dor/Bunso junction.



Nzulezo Stilt Village



Nzulezo is a village built entirely on stilts on the Amansuri river. Located in the Jomoro district in the Western region, it is close to the Cote d'Ivoire border.



Komfo Anokye sword site



This place can be found in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi and precisely in the premises of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



Manhyia Palace



Manhyia Palace is also located in the Ashanti region. It is the official residence of the Asantehene, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II.



There is also Asanteman's first television at the museum.



Kakum National Park



Located in the Central region, it is noted for the canopy walkway. The park also contains hundreds of species of herbaceous and woody plants.



Kumasi zoo



The name says it all, the zoo is located in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

Larabanga Mosque



Larabanga Mosque is the oldest mosque in the country and one of the oldest in West Africa. It can be found at Larabanga, near Damongo, in the Western Gonja District in the Northern Region.



Cape Coast Castle



Cape Coast Castle is located at Cape Coast in the Central region.



Aburi Botanical Gardens



Aburi Botanical Gardens is located in Aburi. One can enjoy a mountainous view while en route to the place.



Mountain Afadzato



Mount Afadza is located in the Volta region. For adventurous people and hikers, the mountain is one of the best places to visit.



