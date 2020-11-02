Tracey Boakye blasts Kennedy Agyapong again, threatens to curse him

Actress and entrepreneur Tracey Boakye has taken the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong to the cleaners following the latter’s decision to mention her name again when he mounted an NPP campaign platform over the weekend.

In a video making rounds on social media, Kennedy Agyapong on NPP’s campaign platform at Achiasi in the Eastern Region was seen making the allegation that a flagbearer of a political party in opposition travelled to Dubai to chill with his girlfriends and bought a cheap house for Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye.



It turns out these wild claims of Kennedy Agyapong did not sit well with Tracey as she fumed with rage.



In her counter video, the Shakira Movie Productions boss described as frivolous all the claims by Kennedy Agyapong and stated that her baby daddy is not even a politician.

Tracey Boakye went ahead to curse a few times and stated categorically that she is ready to diss Kennedy Agyapong properly if he dares go on this tangent with her.








