Entertainment

Tracey Boakye exposes herself in the quest to embarrass Mzbel

Updates from the beef between Tracey Boakye and Myzbel seems to unfold more mysteries now as the two have finally revealed their identities.

Tracey Boakye released several videos raining insults on her rival for allegedly warming the bed of her sugar Daddy, after they finally revealed themselves to the public, Mzbel has also released a video to fire back at Tracy Boakye for all her insults.



In the video, Mzbel revealed that Tracey Boakye had previously been advising her fans that hard work pays however her videos revealed that she doesn’t even practice what she preaches as she has exposed herself to the fact that she sleeps with men to attain all the wealth she has.



Mzbel also mentioned that the actress in her quest to disgrace her, has rather revealed her secrets, for this reason, she is not bothered at all about what people will say about her because she will still live her life as she always does.

Watch the video below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.