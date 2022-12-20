Tracey Boakye's former godmother Vivian Jill gives update on their relationship

Ghanaian actresses, Tracey Boakye and Vivian Jill

Actress Vivian Jill, who used to be the godmother of Tracey Boakye back when she was based in Kumasi, has cleared the air on her current relationship with the woman who was accused of snatching her lover.

Vivian failed to respond to the rumours of losing her man to Tracey following her union with Frank Badu Ntiamoah back in July 2022.



In her latest interview with Kwaku Manu on the Aggressive Show, the Kumawood actress, nicknamed 'Abrewa Mafia," disclosed that she holds nothing against her colleague but was quick to add that they no longer keep in touch.



"I am cool with her, but we no longer keep in touch. Things do change and as I stated earlier, there is a time for everything. If I meet Yaa anywhere, we will talk; I am not at loggerheads with her. Back when I was her godmother, she was in Kumasi, and she was less busy so was I. Just maybe we are both busy staying in touch. I have nothing against her, and I believe where ever she is, feels the same towards me," she clarified.



According to Vivian, she is slow to respond to rumours about her, adding that there are respectable personalities who admonish her not to react to allegations levelled against her.

"I never read some of these rumours and fake stories. I just overlook those things, I don't even bother as long as my heart and mind is pure. You can force a story on me but that is your problem. I know in my heart of hearts that I have no problem with anyone. I just ignore the publications by blogs. I sometimes receive calls from people I respect, they always warn me not to address such rumours. I have to listen to and respect those people.



"Sometimes I have the right to defend myself and come out to let people know that what they are saying is false, but I am advised not to speak on the matter. I just move on," she explained.







