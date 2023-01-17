Tracey Boakye shows off lavish private birthday party with her husband

Actress and businesswoman, Tracey Boakye Ntiamoah has gone all out for her first birthday as a married woman which she celebrated with her better half, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

Tracey on Tuesday, January 17 marked her 32nd birthday in style.



The couple who are on a vacation in the United States of America gave their social media users a countdown to the birthday celebration in videos and photos.



Tracey on Tuesday, took to her Instagram page to thank God for his grace and protection over her life.



She wrote: "Thank you Heavenly Father. 32 years of your Love and Protection over my life. I’m Grateful. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME."



In a separate post, the actress flaunted the special treatment she received from her husband as well as the lavish hostel room experience.

Frank in a heartfelt message to Tracey reminded her of his endless love.



"Happy birthday to my sweet and adorable wife…love you queen," read the caption of Tracey's husband's post on her birthday.



Tracey and Frank tied the knot on July 28, 2022, with many celebrities in attendance. She has since flaunted her husband and expressed how elated she is to be married to him.



Check out the posts below:





OPD/BB