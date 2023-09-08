Tracy Boakye, others celebrate with Ohemaa Mercy at her birthday bash

Gospel Musician, Ohemaa Mercy

Ghanaian contemporary gospel sensation, Ohemaa Mercy, marked her 46th birthday on September 7th in a spectacular celebration held in Accra.

The event was graced by a constellation of notable personalities and bloggers who gathered to celebrate with the renowned "Aseda" hitmaker.



Prior to the grand celebration, Ohemaa Mercy took to Instagram to express her gratitude to her fans and loved ones for their birthday wishes and unwavering support throughout her journey.



She posted, "My royals, thank you so much for everything. You made me so proud to have all of you from everywhere in the world. I'm really grateful."



Her birthday festivities reached their climax with a lavish birthday bash, featuring a mouthwatering cake that signified her years.



In a video shared by ZionFelix on Instagram, Ohemaa Mercy was joined by popular actress and socialite, Tracy Boakye, along with other prominent individuals, in a joyous cake-cutting ceremony filled with fanfare.

The celebration not only marked Ohemaa Mercy's 46th year but also served as a testament to her enduring influence and the love and admiration she continues to receive from her fans and the Ghanaian public.







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



ID/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:





You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







