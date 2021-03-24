Trig Triga drops visuals for new single ‘Baby’

Source: Trig Triga, Contributor

Ghanaian new wave and hottest rapper Trig Triga has released a new song titled ‘Baby’.

The drill song which talks about street love has already gained popularity.



Trig Triga debuted on the music scene in 2020. He was known on social media and the University of Ghana as a freestyle rapper and has a couple of mixtapes to his credit.



His first ever professional music was ‘Pull Up’ featuring rapper Medikal.



After releasing his hit track which made a lot of changes in the rap music he dropped another banger in December called ‘Bronya’ which also featured Medikal.



Both songs ‘Pull Up’ and ‘Bronya’ were produced by Unclebeats.

The young talented rapper, real name Henry Oti Donkor was born and raised in Kumasi Dichemso.



Trig Triga is ready to drop more hit songs and put Ghanaian music on the map.



Watch the video of ‘Baby’ below:



