Twene Jonas sets social media on fire after chastising chiefs over galamsey

Twene Jonas is an ardent critic of the government

Sun, 23 May 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• As part of efforts to fight galamsey he has called out authorities, blaming them for the rise in the galamsey menace

• His outburst has divided Ghanaians on social media site, Twitter after he topped trends.

A popular social media commentator has divided social media after he rained invectives on authorities in the country over what he described as poor handling of the galamsey menace.

Taking to Twitter, Twene Jonas accused government officials and chiefs in the various regions of playing key roles in the destruction of the country’s lands.

According to Jonas, chiefs who serve as custodians are to blame for the galamsey menace since they are responsible for selling the lands to individuals and corporate bodies that indulge in the destructive menace.

Some Ghanaians while reacting to the social media sensation’s stance have commended him for what they describe as being candid and calling out authorities.

But others have also chided him for not showing respect to those in authority, particularly traditional leaders in the country.

Government, led by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor has intensified the fight against galamsey across the country.

A few weeks ago, a task force, implemented by the Lands Ministry raided a number of galamsey sites destroying mining equipment including excavators.

The approach has been criticised by many stakeholders, who have said the decision to burn the mining equipment is a bad move by the government.

