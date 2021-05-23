Twene Jonas sets social media on fire after chastising chiefs over galamsey

Twene Jonas is an ardent critic of the government

A popular social media commentator has divided social media after he rained invectives on authorities in the country over what he described as poor handling of the galamsey menace.



Taking to Twitter, Twene Jonas accused government officials and chiefs in the various regions of playing key roles in the destruction of the country’s lands.



According to Jonas, chiefs who serve as custodians are to blame for the galamsey menace since they are responsible for selling the lands to individuals and corporate bodies that indulge in the destructive menace.

Some Ghanaians while reacting to the social media sensation’s stance have commended him for what they describe as being candid and calling out authorities.



But others have also chided him for not showing respect to those in authority, particularly traditional leaders in the country.



Government, led by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor has intensified the fight against galamsey across the country.



A few weeks ago, a task force, implemented by the Lands Ministry raided a number of galamsey sites destroying mining equipment including excavators.



The approach has been criticised by many stakeholders, who have said the decision to burn the mining equipment is a bad move by the government.

Below are some social media reactions:





So my Kumasi peeps want antoa to kill me????????



I only have one question..Do dey think antoa can walk on glasss nkoaa to kill me?????????????



-Twene Jonas ???? — Twene Jonas (@_twene_Jonas) May 22, 2021

They are all kings in their territories. Twene Jonas said nothing wrong by calling Asantehene to make his territory great. pic.twitter.com/u9dcJqbZED — KALYJAY ☠ (@gyaigyimii2) May 23, 2021

Otumfuo's Nkwantakesehene Nana Boakye Yaw Ababio has advised Twene Jonas to urgently fly from the US to come and kneel before The Asantehene and beg for forgiveness for his insult. pic.twitter.com/eY6GKEQCow — Che???????????????????????? (@CheEsquire) May 23, 2021

Frankly, we have condone these attitude of "Oh they are our elders so don't speak to them anyhow". Enough of the old time religion. Asantehene has failed.



What are the gold minerals used for?at least kumasi should be the Eldoraldo of Ghana.



twene Jonas spoke d truth — ????????#FixTheCountryNow???????? (@AccraMayor10) May 23, 2021

You see what Twene Jonas is doing, Very soon the Youth will rise against the leaders. The Youths are really tired!???? — NERD PAGGE ???????????? (@iamsamuelpagge) May 23, 2021

Twene jonas dissed the President, dissed our politicians, criticized the Asantehene and our chiefs, our celebrities and even those what are scared harm will befall him for doing this ???? Idolest ???????????? — Don Sarkcess ⚡️???? (@Kwesi_Picasso) May 23, 2021