Twitter goes wild as Kwesi Arthur represents Ghana in the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher

The BET Awards is the biggest celebration of black entertainers in the world.

The year cypher of hip hop artistes have launched the career of many musicians or the first to give them the mainstream limelight. Case in point is Nicki Minaj’s feature in the 2009 cypher.



This year, Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur is going to be featured in the cypher.



He will be representing the country in the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher.



The performance has already been recorded and it will be streamed during the award show this Wednesday.



Since the news hit online, Ghanaians have been pretty excited.

Kwesi Arthur is going to give them fire!









Kwesi Arthur represents Ghana on the 2020 BET HIP Pop Awards Cypher. Congratulations King @KWESIARTHUR_ ?????????????? pic.twitter.com/kxtRmo68nv — KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) October 20, 2020

Kwesi Arthur ???????????????????????? — Essel ???? (@___haizel) October 20, 2020

Kwesi Arthur is just a fucken dope guy ....???????????????????? — TopGuy?? (@nanabajamaica) October 20, 2020

Kwesi Arthur is the King of rap now oy3 legend ???????????? — DjStylish DeStylish (@DjStylish_GH) October 20, 2020

After kwesi Arthur then we move to kwekusmoke ?????????????? — SUPA ?????STAR (@hova_jnr) October 20, 2020

Kwesi Arthur is not a one way rapper his creativity is just incredible so how on Earth you go fi compare Sark to him????????? — Shatta Madrid???????????????????????? (@JayEvergreen11) October 20, 2020