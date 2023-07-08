0
U.S city of Houston declares July 7 Davido Day

Davido And World Davido Davido holding document declaring July 7th as World Davido

Sat, 8 Jul 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

The City of Houston in the United States of America, USA, has declared July 7th as Davido Day in honour of Nigerian singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido.

This was made public by the Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, during Davido's concert on Friday, July 7.

She said;

“I, Sylvester Turner, Mayor of the city of Houston, do hereby proclaim July 7, 2023, as Davido Day,” he declared.

Taking to his Insta story to expressed his excitement, Davido shared a snapshot of the statement.

Since the announcement, fans have taken to social media to congratulate the singer for his latest achievement.

Davido is currently on tour to promote his latest album Timeless.

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
