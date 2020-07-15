Entertainment

Use fame wisely and you will make fortunes from it – Cartel Big J to celebrities

Musician Cartel Big J

Cartel Big J of Praye fame has advised Ghanaian celebrities to use fame wisely.

He made this statement after ZionFelix shared a photo of Mzbel’s mansion on Instagram.



Big J emphasized that celebrities can make riches if they use the fame they have attained wisely.



He indicated that fame has the tendency of giving them financial freedom.

Cartel also congratulated Mzbel on her achievement.



Cartel Big J commented: “Fame is enough financial capital, you can make riches when it’s used wisely. Congratulations Nana Akua…”





