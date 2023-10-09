Use your head! - A Plus descends on Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

A Plus and information minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

A Plus has directed his outbursts at the information minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, for making light of the attacks witnessed at the UTV studio during the United Showbiz program.

Suggesting that the minister has not been objective in addressing the issue, A Plus has asked the government appointee who doubles as a legislator to apply sense to the issue.



Triggered by some parts of the ministry’s press statement, A Plus detects that Mr. Oppong Nkrumah has avoided direct condemnation of the UTV attack.



Appalled by the last paragraph in particular, which imposes a burden on the media to promote national cohesion, regardless of the incessant attacks against them, A Plus fumed:



“Oppong Nkrumah your head is not pay-per-use! It's free! Use it!! What is the meaning of the last paragraph? When you were the host of the super morning show on Joy FM did you know national cohesion?"



Prior to this development, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) also expressed its utmost disappointment in the Information Ministry’s statement.

According to the Association, the UTV situation was somewhat portrayed as less important in the face of an earlier statement issued by the Minister when Dagbon FM was attacked by an NDC member.



Comparing both statements issued by the Minister, GJA noted the sharp contrast in tone and diction, suggesting that the Minister has not been even-handed in addressing the issues.



Background



On Saturday, October 7, a group of young men barged into UTV’s studio during their prime-time entertainment show, ‘United Showbiz’, to disrupt while threatening to beat up the host and her guests on live television.



Following the incident, many Ghanaians and institutions have condemned the act and have called for the punishment of the perpetrators.





