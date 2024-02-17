Useless reshuffle! - Kumchacha slams Akufo-Addo

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei popularly known as Kumchacha has chastised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the timing of his ministerial reshuffle.

According to him, Akufo-Addo should have reshuffled his ministers long ago instead of waiting for seven years to undertake the exercise.



The pastor stated that finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta should have been dismissed when some New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) petitioned him over his abysmal performance in office to salvage the Ghanaian economy.



“Ken Ofori-Atta has an unprecedented record when his own NPP MPs wrote a petition calling for his dismissal. Nana Addo should have heeded the calls of the MPs and sacked him; not now,” he said while speaking on Kingdom FM and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Kumchacha also described the reshuffle as “useless” stating that it would not benefit the country in any way with few months to general elections.



“With the other governments, by a year or two, there will be a reshuffle but during Akufo-Addo’s tenure, it has taken him seven years to do so. In my opinion, the reshuffle is useless because it won’t benefit us in any way. How can you do it with a few months to elections?” he quizzed.

On February 14, 2024, Akufo-Addo reshuffled some of his ministerial appointees following reports of an imminent massive shake-up in the government.



The president, according to a statement issued by the presidency, relieved 13 central and local government ministers of their duties.



Some of the ministers who lost their jobs include the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta.



The other ministers who were sacked are the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu; and the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr Kwaku Afriyie.



In all, the president relieved 13 ministers and 10 deputy ministers of their duties, some of which he reassigned.

Celebrities including Nana Aba Anamoah, Rex Omar, Bridget Otoo, OB Amponsah, and Prince David Osei have all reacted to the reshuffle.



