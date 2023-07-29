VGMA is suffering without me - Patapaa

Ghanaian artiste, Patapaa

Patapaa has claimed that the organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) have been cursed, due to the ill-treatment they meted to him years ago.

The ‘One Corner’ hitmaker made this assertion in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz.



According to him, he is still pained over losing the 'Most Popular Song of the Year' to Fancy Gadam, during the 2018 edition of the award scheme.



One can recall that Fancy Gadam's 'Total Cheat' beat the likes of Ebony, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Patapaa Joe Mettle, and Captain Planet, for the award.



But four years down the lane, Patapaa said,

“I can see that God has placed a curse on the organizers of VGMA because of what they did to me. I don’t want to go far. If I want to go far, then I will say this, when we say curse, it means you are being punished for causing pain to someone. I don’t want to say it.



“I would want to use Amakye Dede’s issue as an example but I don’t want to say it. They forced Amakye Dede to crown someone when he was not ready to do that,” he stated.



He also accused the organizers of cheating and charging monies to award artistes who are non-deserving.



