Entertainment

#VGMA21: Kwesi Arthur crowned Rapper of the Year

Kwesi Arthur who was not present during the ceremony had his award picked up by his manager

It was a night for the 'young lads' in the Ghana music industry winning the majority of the awards the 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Kwesi Arthur, Ghanaian BET Award nominee, on the night won the Rapper of the Year ahead of his colleagues Strongman, EL, Medikal, Teephlow, Eno Barony and Sarkodie.



The GroundUp Chale signee was, however, not present to receive his award. His manager who picked up the award on his behalf thanked his fans for supporting the rapper.

Other winners of the night included Kofi Kinaata, who on a three-time record, was awarded the songwriter of the year.

