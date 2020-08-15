Entertainment

VIDEO: Joe Mettle's bride's captivating entry at her white wedding

Thursday was a glimpse, today is the final seal! The white wedding of celebrated musician, Joe Mettle and his wife, Salomey Selasie Dzisa.

It is going down, but already, videos of the ceremony are emerging on social media.



One such video shows the beautiful Selasie, walking down the aisle in her beautifully crafted gown.



With music from her sweetheart playing in the background, she strides with her father, waiting to be presented to her groom.



This follows the couple’s long awaited private traditional marriage ceremony which came off on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Prior to that, rumours suggested that TV3 presenter, Berla Mundi, was the lady Joe Mettle was going to marry.



The two, the rumours claimed, had dated for some time and were ready to make their relationship official.



Watch the video below:





