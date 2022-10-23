0
Venue for tidal rave needs to be changed - MzGee

Sun, 23 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A feasibility study on the venue for the tidal rave beach festival should inform organizers to rethink hosting the event at that location, TV Presenter, Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, known in showbiz circles as MzGee has said.

According to her, the venue for the well-attended beach rave cannot host such a mammoth crowd and ensure their safety.

“The feasibility study should have told them there would be traffic. The feasibility study should have told them that the car park could not accommodate the crowd,” she fumed.

The former TV3 presenter opined that organizers should consider hosting the event outside Accra.

“Go out of town. Take your event out of town. Everything must not happen in Accra. Don’t we have prampram?” she asked.

MzGee was adding her voice to the numerous allegations of theft, heavy traffic, poor sound and physical abuse that attendees of this year’s tidal rave event experienced.

She made her disappointment known while speaking on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, October 23, 2022.

