Veteran dancer Adjetey Sowah pleads with awards schemes to recognise dancers

Adjetey Sowah

Decorated dancer Adjetey Sowah has made an appeal to the organisers of award schemes, particularly the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), to recognise and celebrate dancers and choreographers.

He reminisced on his heyday when it was common to see dancers awarded alongside music makers.



He named some of the dancer stars of today including figures from the Dance With A Purpose (DWP) Academy as deserving belated recognition.



Acknowledged as a former world dance champion by host Berla Mundi, Adjetey Sowah took to the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) Grand Arena stage to present the Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award.



He took the liberty to address the issue of unrecognised dance artistes.



“Good morning Ghana,” the 1986 Malibu World Dance Championship winner greeted. “You all know I’m a dancer, right?

“Back in the 80s when there was music, there was dance.



“And I know back in the days, when they were doing music awards, they awarded the dancers as well.



“I remember I’ve received [awards like] best choreographer, best dancer, best group – and [presently] we have guys like Dancegod Lloyd, Incredible Zigi, Afronitaa, Militants – I mean, we need to help them too. Give them something, please.



“So next time, let’s make room for them too.”



The Teshie-born international star drew applause from the audience.

Breaking the seal of the card bearing the name of the awardee, he proclaimed Stonebwoy as the Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, having beaten Samini, Ras Kuuku, Rocky Dawuni, and Epixode.



Meanwhile, dance culture has recently had a resurgence on the Ghana music scene playing an integral role in the promotion of local and international artistes and music, especially Afrobeats.



International hits such as Akwaaba by GuiltyBeatz, Already by Beyonce, Patek by Mr Eazi, Down Flat by Kelvynboy, E Choke by S3fa, My Touch by Eugy, among others, have reaped commercial success from the power of dance and choreography.