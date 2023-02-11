Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng puts Blakk Rasta on blast for attacking Sarkodie

Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng has rebuked Blakk Rasta for his unwarranted rants and attempt to denigrate rapper Sarkodie to the world over his feature on Bob Marley's song titled 'Stir It Up'.

Speaking on E-Forum with Abrantepa on GhanaWeb TV, the entertainment pundit, described Blakk's Twitter and radio rants as "nonsense" adding that his move could go against Ghanaian musicians on the international market.



Vida called out the 3FM radio presenter for failing to celebrate rapper Sarkodie but going all out to paint him black by describing his verse on 'Stir It Up' as a "one-way rap".



"I don't know if Blakk Rasta is the spokesperson for Bob Marley in Ghana. He was firing left to right...I wasn't pleased. The focus has shifted from the celebrations...I think he is enjoying it."



Vida, who is displeased by the radio presenter's action, described his comments as poisonous.



"It was senseless, he keeps saying what he wants to say without giving the facts because when you challenge him, he says come to my radio show but whatever he is putting out there is poisonous...here you are saying nonsense."

Sharing her view on Sarkodie's latest collaboration, Vida explained that the project will sell Ghana music.



"For me, I was happy about the Ghanaian factor, the Sarkodie factor that was added to the whole piece...these are some of the channels that Ghana music can go far.



