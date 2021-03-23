Video Flashback: An independent woman makes a better spouse - Ebo Whyte

Legendary playwright Ebo Whyte three years ago advised Ghanaian men to settle for Independent women as they make better wives.

Uncle Ebo as he is affectionately called said this at the press briefing of the premiere of his 33rd consecutive stage play ‘Blackmail’ at the National Theatre.



“I think it is one of the most unfortunate things in life because an independent woman makes a better wife, a better spouse. She is happier, she is more fulfilled, so she doesn’t depend on you too much for her emotional fulfillment because she has a life of her own.”



He added that men struggle to deal with independent women because they would rather cripple women and make them dependent on them.

“Men struggle with that, we would like to cripple all the women and make them beholding to us, and dependent on us. I don’t think it is the way it ought to be”, he concluded.



Watch the video below:



