Video flashback: Moesha Boduong has brought shame on Ghana – Lutterodt

In 2018, actress Moesha Boduong in an interview with CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour stated that most women in Ghana date married men due to ‘economic difficulties’.
Some statements made by the actress during the interview were termed a disgrace to young women in Ghana as she portrayed them as persons who will sleep with married men just for financial assistance.
Relationship Expert, Counselor George Lutterodt in an interview with GhanaWeb on April 12, 2018, said Moesha was a “prostitute”.
“Moesha has been fair, she has been firm and polite that she is a prostitute… maybe you are one because if a man will have you in his house, have sexual intercourse with you and pick an Uber for you, then you are equally a prostitute,” Counselor Lutterodt told GhanaWeb in April 2018.
Watch the video below:
