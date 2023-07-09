Video of Davido happily singing, dancing to Burna Boy's Last Last

Nigerian artiste Davido and Burna Boy

Nigerian singer Davido has been spotted dancing to Burna Boy's 'Last Last' while at a club.

It is not news that the two super stars barely see eye to eye as well as their fans.



In a now viral video, Davido was captured having a good time in a club as Burna Boy's 'Last Last' was been played.



Davido who is currently on tour to promote his latest album, 'Timeless' was seen smoking and moving his body to the rhythm of the music.



Several fans upon sighting the video took to social media to react.



Read some comments gathered below:



emryzlawd: "Zero hate from this man, burna won’t ever do this!"

ola_waa_le: "Normally Naso e supposed be"



_biggies_gram: "001… you wey dey hate on am just dey use your future to play "



millyhunsluxury: "After everything you been through? I’m sure you’ll need it! #StayStrong001"



____sketch__4pf: "Old cat Dey vibe to new cat song "



musty_1222: "Na one dem be but na fans dey cause fight especially that Fc"



