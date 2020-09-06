Entertainment

Video of John Dumelo drinking ‘koko’ and ‘koose’ before going out to campaign causes stir on social media

Actor turned politician John Dumelo sipping on some 'koko'

Every Ghanaian by now knows the political aspiration of actor John Dumelo who used to be on our screens, serving us entertainment in the form of movies.

John Dumelo is currently on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuoguon Constituency in the upcoming December general elections.



He has been on the campaign trail since he won the primaries and has through several benevolent acts and interventions, positioned himself as a strong and formidable competition against Madam Lydia Alhassan, the incumbent Member of Parliament of the area.



Well, a video that was shared on Twitter by musician Captian Planet had John Dumelo munching some spicy bean cakes aka ‘koose’ and sipping millet porridge aka ‘koko’ from a polythene bag. According to Captain Planet, the act by the young politician depicts his humility and readiness to lead and serve his people thus he should be voted for in the election.



This assertion has been met with stiff opposition with many describing the solemn act by John Dumelo as a well-calculated show of humility to woo voters in his favour. However, others believe, he has done enough for his constituents even when he has won yet, hence deserves to be in Ghana’s parliament.



Check out the tweet below:

???????????? first of all i wanna say may God bless your hustle. Secondly i love the way you’re feeling free living your life & not doing any political big man things biaa. #TRUELEADER . VOTE FOR ?@johndumelo1? I HAVE A GOOD FEELING SAY HE GO DEY FOR US pic.twitter.com/2ZqyyePYzP — CAPTAIN PLANET 4X4 (@captainplanetgh) September 4, 2020

Check out some of the reactions below:















Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.