Vision Concert: Jayana joins Joe Mettle, MOG, others to honour Archbishop Duncan-Williams

Source: Edward Acquah, Contributor

Ghanaian gospel artiste Jayana left congregants asking for more as her spiritually uplifting ministration touched the hearts of many at the Action Chapel International.

Born Jemima Annor-Yeboah, Jayana ministered together with gospel acts, Joe Mettle, MOG, Irene amongst others at the Vision Concert in honour of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams who celebrated his birthday on May 12.



A worship and praise night described by many as a spirit-filled encounter with God and the most attended gospel event to celebrate Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the presiding archbishop, and general overseer of the Action Chapel International (ACI) ministry.



Jayana's contemporary music style is fast defining her distinct in the gospel industry.

