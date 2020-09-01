Entertainment

'Vote NDC if you're concerned about your future' – Rex Omar

Ghanaian highlife artiste Rex Omar

Ghanaian highlife artiste Rex Omar has stated the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s 2020 manifesto, which is expected to be launched on Monday 7 September 2020 is top-notch.

Describing the manifesto as "practical and futuristic", Rex Omar indicated that the manifesto will focus mainly on providing jobs for the youth, especially in the creative arts sector.



"I will not say anything about the NDC manifesto before it is launched, but what I can assure people is that this manifesto and NDC's plans in relation to the creative arts is top-notch. It is something that is practical, it is futuristic, it’s based on job creation," he told Nana Kwesi on the Big Show on Class91.3FM.



The ‘Abiba’ hitmaker stressed on how broad the creative industry is, adding that it is not limited to music and film.

"When we talk about the creative industry, we talk about fashion, painting, we talk about architects and software developers...it's huge so these are the areas we are going to focus on as one of the sectors we are going to use to create jobs. So it is a very good story for the creatives."



Rex Omar, therefore, charged Ghanaians to vote for the NDC in the upcoming December 2020 elections saying "if you really care about your life and your future, nobody will tell you that you should vote for the NDC."

