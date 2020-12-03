Vote for John Dumelo – Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo tells Ayawaso West Wuogon constituents

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Entertainment pundit

Entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has called on Ghanaians and especially constituents of Ayawaso West Wuogon to vote for John Dumelo.

According to him, it will be better to vote John Dumelo into office as John Dumelo can be easily accessible and the needed support for the industry he belongs to will be ensured.



Arnold Asamoah believes that regardless of the fact that Dumelo’s colleagues are campaigning for the governing political party, that should not influence people against him but rather, they should vote the actor who has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that he’s selfless.



Citing an example, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo said “Some time ago, when some of us were feverishly and frantically canvassing for support for Socrate Safo to assume the office of Deputy Minister, some of his colleagues and fellow industry stakeholders called him classless and rather offered their support for one Kwadwo Antwi.



These guys forgot that it was easy to reach, see and interact with Socrate and walk into his office easily, assuming he got the nod. After Mr. Antwi got another high profile office, these same colleagues of Socrate complained that it was torrid getting hold of Mr. Antwi.



They could not even trace his shadow and wondered if he altered his phone number Interestingly, these guys were gleefully trooping in and out of Socrate’s Office at NCC like some teletubbies – with ease! They all had issues and projects to share and requests to make.”



STILL, VOTE FOR JOHN DUMELO!



Brethren, don’t be a teletubby and vote for John Dumelo to go to Parliament.