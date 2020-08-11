Entertainment

Vote for Mahama if you want dumsor back - Highlife veteran Lucky Mensah

Musician Lucky Mensah and NDC flagbearer John Mahama

Ghanaian highlife guru, Lucky Mensah has cautioned Ghanaians never to cast their votes for John Dramani Mahama of the NDC come December 7, 2020.

According to him, a vote for Mahama is a vote to bring back the long years of erratic power supply popularly called ‘Dumsor’ on the good people of Ghana.



In an interview on Onua FM, Lucky Mensah who has been a long-serving member of the NDC said Ghanaians should never make the mistake of bringing back Mahama because that will be tantamount to disaster.



“If we want dumsor back, then we should vote for Mahama because I ran away to Canada because of Dumsor”.



“I was a baker and the electricity issue affected me. I spent a lot on electricity so I had to relocate to Canada. I spent one year in Canada so I came and changed my mind on NDC and Mahama.



Speaking on the performance of the Akufo-Addo-led administration, Lucky Mensah said the president has performed better than Mahama and deserves another term in office.



“Nana Akufo-Addo said he would do Free SHS and he did not disappoint me. He said dumsor will stop…I have not seen it again ever since the NPP won power and that alone should warrant another four years”.

“Electricity is now partially free. Water is also free. We had dumsor when we were paying huge bills and now he is giving us free. But we were paying more bills then even though we had no electricity supply”.



“That is why we are giving [the sitting president] another four years so that even if he has not done some of his promises, he will do it in the next four years”.



Lucky Mensah was part of the campaign for the NDC in 2008 when the late President Atta-Mills was seeking to lead the country. He composed the campaign song for the party and helped them to sell their policies to the electorates.



However, in 2012 and 2016, Lucky Mensah made a u-turn and joined the NPP by composing one of the campaign songs for then-candidate Akufo-Addo which to a large extent was a show of betrayal to the party.



In explaining why he ditched the NDC for the NPP, he said the former has not been performing and delivering on their promises like the latter. He also added that the show of incompetence by the NDC administration was the reason why he composed a song to lash out at President Atta-Mills when he was not performing.



As the election date approaches, many celebrities are vouching for the parties of their choice but so far, the NPP appears to catch the fancy of most celebrities who have publicly expressed their choice of preference so far.

