Voting no be war, go make your choice peacefully – 2face to Ghanaians

Nigerian musician Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2face, has advised Ghanaians to go out there and vote peacefully.

The celebrated African artiste made these comments on Saturday, December 5, when he spoke to Accra-based Onua FM.



“Voting no be war,” the African Queen crooner stressed.



“Let’s just go out there and make our choices peacefully. To all my Ghanaian fans, please vote peacefully.”



He further added that “Ghanaians should respect each other’s choices”.

“Don’t carry politician on your head and fight for him. We are all praying for Ghanaians to go and vote peacefully.”



Speaking on the impact of COVID-19, he bemoaned the state of the entertainment industry, revealing how the pandemic has affected his businesses.



“It’s a whole lot. It is terrible. I had to shut down two of my clubs and we haven’t done business since. It is just bad.”



According to 2face, Samini remains his favourite Ghanaian artiste.