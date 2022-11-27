1
Watch Afenyo-Markin display passionate singing ability

It has always been said that music is the language of feeling and of passion, as words are the language of reason. Now the nature of man consists in this, that his will strives, is satisfied and strives anew, and so on forever.

It is an open secret that Deputy Majority Leader of Ghana’s Parliament Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin is one of the major legal brains in the country.

What is not known is his ability to sing which left his guests shocked when he hosted them at his constituency.

The lawmaker for the Effutu constituency in the Central Region hosted his constituents to discuss employment and job creation related matters.

After dinner with them, he took over the microphone to sing some hymns while Dr. Alfred Addaquaye remained on the black and white keys to give him back up.

The guests were marveled how he changed  the tempo from ‘Staccato’ to ‘allegro’ proving his versatility and command over music.

