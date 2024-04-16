Watch Akrobeto’s hilarious speech that ‘cracked Otumfuo up’ at an event

Ghanaian actor Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, put up a hilarious display during the inauguration of the Jubilee Hall at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

His choice of words and presentation at the ceremony cracked the audience up, including Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



In a bid to hail the Asantehene for putting up such a huge project, Akrobeto amused the crowd just when he stood to speak.



The Kumawood actor extolled the Otumfuo for putting up such a huge project and steadily proving himself as one of the most powerful leaders in the country despite the massive criticisms.



“Otumfuo has built a magnificent hall that accommodates 7,000 people. When he speaks, everybody listens globally. You can criticize him, but you cannot take away his supremacy. Even former president Kufuor admitted that Otumfuo was instrumental during his reign in governance by consulting him for counselling. He has done well,” Akrobeto said while addressing the audience at the event.



The inauguration of the 7000 Jubilee Hall is part of the many projects the Manhyia Palace has since embarked on.

The project is part of the preparations ahead of the 25th anniversary celebration of Otumfuo’s reign.



SB/EB