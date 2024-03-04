Watch Halifax's 18-minute ‘grilling’ of Afua Asantewaa over failed controversial sing-a-thon attempt

Afua Asantewaa

The controversy surrounding Afua Asantewaa’s unsuccessful Guinness World Records (GWR) attempt continues unabated, with many seeking answers about whether she was aware of her failed attempt before officials announced the results in their reply to a tweet.

The subject has become a bone of contention, particularly after she shared screenshots of her interaction with GWR, where she had previously reported her inability to access her account.



Amid claims that she knew in advance about her failed attempt, Asantewaa's response was a firm 'no.' She suggested that when she received an email about the results, she couldn't log in to view it.



As more questions are being asked and allegations of dishonesty levelled against her personality, Asantewaa seemed to have found herself in a fix when she came face-to-face with Halifax Ansah-Addo, an astute entertainment journalist and pundit.



Referencing GWR's grounds for disqualifying Asantewaa's attempt—specifically, the failure to adhere to guidelines regarding rest break timings—Halifax aimed to determine whether, armed with the rules both before and during the contest, she was aware that she had violated them. This inquiry becomes crucial, especially in light of a prolonged power outage during her performance.



Halifax pointed out that since Asantewaa had already exceeded her rest period, and all the equipment went off due to a prolonged power outage (contrary to the guidelines), these factors should have been sufficient for her to realize that her attempt wouldn't be successful. Consequently, she shouldn't have waited for an official response or results from GWR regarding her attempt in the first place.



“As at the time they went on break because lights went off for no fault of hers, a lot of rules were being broken there. She was unable to record but the rules say that every time, she had to record; the timer also went off. She couldn’t scream because the microphone was off.

"My argument is that, at that point, did they not see clearly that they could not explain why she had gone on a break for more than ten minutes [when she had already exhausted her rest period within that hour?] At that point, did she not know she couldn’t meet the laid down regulations?” Halifaxed repeated himself when he noticed Asantewaa was being evasive.



In her response, Asantewaa said her primary focus was to promote Ghanaian music. According to her, despite acknowledging that rules had been broken, she could not halt the attempt due to her main objective.



Watch what ensued on UTV's United Showbiz hosted by MzGee below.







