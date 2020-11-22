Watch Shatta Wale’s full performance at 2020 Ghana DJ Awards

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale treated audience to a spectacular performance at the 2020 Ghana DJ Awards held on Saturday, November 21, in Accra.
The atmosphere was charged as the crowd sang along back-to-back hits performed by the dancehall artiste.
Climaxing his performance, Shatta paused to advise stakeholders to rally their support behind Ghanaian DJ’s.
This according to him is because Ghanaian disc jockeys have contributed immensely towards the development of talents in the country.
“I just want to say a big thank you to all Ghanaian DJs. They have helped to contribute a lot to our success. Ghanaian artists are starting to have connections with DJs in the country and it is a good sign. Let’s work hard so we can push the map of Ghana high,” he stated.
Launched in 2012, the Ghana DJ Awards seeks to reward and celebrate Radio, Event, Artiste, Video, Mobile, and Club Disc Jockeys who have excelled in their prospective fields.
The award ceremony which was hosted by Ghanaian DJ and radio presenter, Andy Dosty witnessed performances from Shatta Wale, DopeNation, Bosom P-Yung, Teflon Flexx, Kuami Eugene, Wendy Shay and others.
Below are the full list of winners at the 2020 Ghana DJ Awards
ARTISTE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Vyrusky
CLUB/PUB DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Wallpaper
EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Pho
VIDEO DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Xpliph
BEST INTERNATONAL GHANAIAN DJ
DJ Fiifi (UK)
MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR
Hiplife Lives On Mixtape – DJ Aberga
RECORD DJ OF THE YEAR,
Papabills
SCRATCH DJ OF THE YEAR
Master Que
MOBILE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Cil
DJ/ARTISTE COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
DJ Mic Smith & All-Stars – Juju
GOSPEL DJ OF THE YEAR
KOK – Live FM
REGGAE DJ OF THE YEAR
King Lagazee
DJ SONG OF THE YEAR
Oofets? – Sarkodie ft. Prince Bright
BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ (NON-GHANAIAN)
DJ Big N (Nigeria)
STUDENT DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ 3 Points
MALE DJ OF THE YEAR
Mr. Shark
FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Akel
MC/HYPEMAN OF THE YEAR
Abeiku Sarkcess
YOUNG DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Switch
DISCOVERY DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Vacation
CENTRAL ZONE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Aroma
