Watch Ugandan president, First Lady renew marriage vows on 50th anniversary

Yoweri Museveni and First Lady Janet

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and First Lady Janet Museveni exchanged marriage vows on Saturday August 26 after five decades together.

The event took place at their home in Ntungamo, with a church thanksgiving service at St Mathew Cathedral Kyamate before a luncheon in Irenga, followed by prayers and hosting of guests at their country home.



According to Ms Museveni’s book, My Life’s Journey, President Museveni and Janet Museveni wedded on August 24th, 1974, in London at a small church in Turnham Green, London, United Kingdom.



They later had their reception at Kensington Hilton Hotel in London, attended by only a few family members.



Museveni has been president since 1979 making him one of Africa's longest serving leaders. The couple have two children.



Janet Museveni was an integral part of her husband's military days and now his political days. She has served as Minister of Education in the last decade or so.



Nigerian royalty in attendance

According to Business Insider Africa website, Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, attended the Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations.



The Royal Families included His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi CFR, Ojaja II, the Ooni Of Ife Kingdom, Head Of Yoruba Race worldwide and co-chair, of the National Council Of Traditional Rulers Of Nigeria.



Her Regal Majesty, Olori Temitope Enitan Ogunwusi, Queen Of Ife Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, the Alara Of Ilara Kingdom Lagos State, Nigeria, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Adedokun Abolarin, the Orangun Of Oke-Ila, Osun State, Nigeria and His Royal Highness Prince Adegboyega Ogunwusi, the Sooko Laekun and Head Of The Princes Of Ife Kingdom are also present.



Watch video shared by the presidency below:



