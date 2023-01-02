13
Watch Wendy Shay gyrate erotically in front of Don Little

Wabd Wendy Shay and Don Little

Mon, 2 Jan 2023

Musician Wendy Shay, while performing at the UTV Day With the Stars, danced with Don Little, and a video clip of the incident has since gone viral.

Scenes from ‘UTV Day With the Stars’ is something that some Ghanaians cannot do away with on the first day of every year, as it happens on the birthday of Fadda Dickson, the Managing Director of Despite Groups of Companies.

The programme regularly features a wide range of celebrities to delight ‘United Television viewers and honour Fadda Dickson.

This year's rendition of the event took place on January 1, 2023, and featured Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay, Don Little, Nana Ama McBrown, Salinko, and Moesha Buduong among others.

During Wendy Shay’s performance, she seductively danced with Don Little in the presence of other celebrities. Wendy Shay was performing her song “Masakra ft. Ray James” as she went down to be on the same level as the diminutive actor.

Don Little joyfully stepped onto the dance floor to enjoy the moment with Wendy Shay. After a while, Wendy Shay turned her backside to the actor to grind, but he wasn't paying attention at that moment and missed it.

AM/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
