Watch how Tracey Boakye romantically celebrated her husband on his birthday

Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah

Ghanaian actress cum entrepreneur, Tracey Boakye, has shown how much she appreciates her husband by celebrating him in a special way on his birthday.

June 6, 2023, is an important date in the life of Tracey Boakye’s husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah as it is the day set to celebrate the beginning of a new year.



The actress, who couldn’t keep calm about her hubby’s birthday posted a video on her Instagram page a day before the husband’s birthday captioned: "Warming up for my husband’s birthday tomorrow, as she was seen wearing jeans short with a mauve long sleeve accompanied by a red and black shades."



A video posted by Zionfelix and sighted by GhanaWeb captured the man as he was surprised and short of words as entertainers trooped into their residence and serenaded him with good music.



The video also revealed some loved ones of the actress’ husband who showed up to celebrate with Frank Badu Ntiamoah.



A surprise birthday party without a cake seems incomplete thus, there was the cutting of the cake and the champagne section. The cake was beautifully designed in what people will assume to be the favourite drink of Tracey Boakye’s husband.

Check out the video below:





ED/BB