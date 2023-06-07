0
Menu
Entertainment

Watch how Tracey Boakye romantically celebrated her husband on his birthday

Tracey Boakye Husband 0.png Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah

Wed, 7 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress cum entrepreneur, Tracey Boakye, has shown how much she appreciates her husband by celebrating him in a special way on his birthday.

June 6, 2023, is an important date in the life of Tracey Boakye’s husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah as it is the day set to celebrate the beginning of a new year.

The actress, who couldn’t keep calm about her hubby’s birthday posted a video on her Instagram page a day before the husband’s birthday captioned: "Warming up for my husband’s birthday tomorrow, as she was seen wearing jeans short with a mauve long sleeve accompanied by a red and black shades."

A video posted by Zionfelix and sighted by GhanaWeb captured the man as he was surprised and short of words as entertainers trooped into their residence and serenaded him with good music.

The video also revealed some loved ones of the actress’ husband who showed up to celebrate with Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

A surprise birthday party without a cake seems incomplete thus, there was the cutting of the cake and the champagne section. The cake was beautifully designed in what people will assume to be the favourite drink of Tracey Boakye’s husband.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zionfelix.com (@zionfelixdotcom)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zionfelix.com (@zionfelixdotcom)



ED/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Nana B confirms Kumawu MP-elect didn’t vote during by-election
Chief fumes over selective development in Assin North
Kennedy Agyapong slams Annoh-Dompreh over unpresidential tag
'Is this governance?' – Opambour 'mourns' state of Ghana’s economy
Kwahu Nkwatia Chief convicted for contempt
Anyidoho booms on June 4th
Aspiring NPP PC throws support behind Kennedy Agyapong
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Related Articles: