Watch the drama that unfolded when Kumchacha met Bukom Banku at radio station

It was a fun-filled and dramatic encounter when Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Isaac Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku met the founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei also known as Kumchacha at Okay FM.
Bukom Banku and Kumchacha were having a conversation after an interview with both men bragging about their educational qualifications.
Kumchacha after praying for Bukom Banku began to question him about his educational background and stated that he has completed Oxford University and has also attained a professional status.
In response to Kumchacha’s claims, Bukom Banku labelled it as a lie and stated that he has also completed the University of Ghana, Legon, and has bagged his LLB as well.
This is how the dramatic conversation panned out between Bukom Banku and Kumchacha at the studios of Okay FM.
Kumchacha: I pray for you that God will give you the experience and everything that you need and may he bless you.
Bukom Banku: Thank you very much, my brother.
Kumchacha: My English is American, I can speak Spanish too. But your English is ‘babalacious’ and it is not clear.
Bukom Banku: No, you can’t say that, I went to a University, have you been there before? Show me your degree
Kumchacha: Forget what you are saying, I have been there before, do you know Oxford University?
Bukom Banku: Go to Legon you will hear about me.
Kumchacha: Legon is a local school, I went to an international institution. Right now if you are able to complete Oxford University then you come and compete with me.
Bukom Banku: who told you Legon is a local school? It is the best University in Ghana and abroad. I am a lawyer as well, what about you?
Kumchacha: I am a professor and an Emeritus
Bukom Banku: As for this one you are lying.
It is worth noting that the conversation was for fun after their interview session.
Watch the video below
SB/BB
- I’ve long stopped bleaching; it can lead to cancers – Bukom Banku warns
- Bukom Banku has sacked 3 of his 5 wives, he's currently dating a cousin
- I’ve long stopped bleaching; it’s not good, can lead to cancers – Bukom Banku warns
- Popular musician to drag Bukom Banku to court for using his song to campaign for John Mahama
- Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
- Read all related articles