We are not bringing back our irresponsible exes! – Afia Schwarzenegger tells Mahama, Prof. Jane Naana

Popular Ghanaian socialite cum staunch member of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, Afia Schwarzenegger, has once again reiterated her abhorrence for the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s choice of candidates for the upcoming general elections.

Stressing on what she describes as the party’s incompetence, Afia Schwarzenegger recounted how former president John Dramani Mahama and his appointees, proved inept when they were entrusted with the country’s resources.



Afia Schwarzenegger, while citing some instances during the erstwhile Mahama administration in a bid to prove them unworthy of power, said, “Have you forgotten the women you carried to Brazil? Have you forgotten how Afriyie Ankrah left Brazil, sat in parliament, and wept? Muntaka ended up using the sports ministry’s money for barbeque. We won’t give Ghana to Mahama and the woman with the tilted wig. It won’t happen. You think Ghanaians have a short memory?”



She however stressed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will do all it can to retain power, even it means stealing more votes than they ever had.



“If NPP doesn’t steal votes in these forthcoming elections, then I’ll be shocked. Even if Ghanaians don’t vote, we will steal,” she stressed.



Afia Schwarzenegger further tasked the NDC to shun what she described as being desperate for power; adding that such an attitude will only retain them in opposition.

“Go and look for good policies and stop the cheap propaganda. Come and tell us what you will do when you will come into power. We are not going to vote for desperate people and being desperate will leave you in opposition. You are too desperate, and Ghana is not your playground. We are not giving Ghana to someone who’s got only four years to come and mess us up. Cry all you want, NDC is not coming back,” she fumed.



“The choice Mahama made even clearly shows he isn’t ready. NDC is not ready for power. We are not bringing back our irresponsible exes. NDC never again,” she added.



Watch the video below:







