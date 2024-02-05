‘We are purely virgins’ – DopeNation discloses

Ghanaian music duo, Michael and Tony Boafo, popularly known as DopeNation, have claimed to have never had any sexual relations with any woman since they were born.

Opening up on their preferences, during an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, DopeNation, who do not believe in the concept of love, labelled themselves as ‘purely virgins’.



Asked whether they were currently in a relationship, the eldest, Michael Boafo, known as B2, spoke on their behalf.



“Mostly, people who are in love happen to be in a situation where it’s all in their head. They feel happy about it and in that same momentum, they can feel very sad. We feel like it’s a scam. It is a scam. The dating kind of love is not even love, it is commitment,” he retorted.



Thereafter, a curious Delay pushed further to inquire if they have ever had any sexual encounters with women and this ensued,



Delay: So, you guys haven’t dated or been with any woman before?

DopeNation: “We are Ghana’s only and last virgins.



Delay: You’ve never been with any woman before?



DopeNation: ‘We’ve been with women, we are with you right now



Delay: I’m talking about sexual encounters and stuff



DopeNation: No. I said we are Ghana’s only and last virgins.

Delay: Is your plan of not dating a way of making sure you don’t detach from each other?



DopeNation: No, the only fear of detachment was the fact that we didn’t come out as Siamese.



Watch the video below:







