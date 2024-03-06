We are unstoppable - Dumelo's inspiring Independence Day message to Ghanaians

John Dumelo is an actor, politician and entrepreneur

As Ghana marks it's 67th Independence Day on March 6, 2024, actor and entrepreneur John Dumelo has shared a motivational message highlighting the significance of agriculture and solidarity in creating a brighter future for the country.

In a video on X, John Dumelo, who is also a farmer, portrayed agriculture as a domain of opportunities for a greater Ghana.



He encouraged Ghanaians to stay optimistic and utilise the resources they have to enhance their lives, despite the difficulties and struggles they face.



John Dumelo also stressed the importance of agriculture in establishing “a prosperous future, where dreams are realised, challenges are overcome, and hope is reaped.”



He expressed his confidence in Ghana’s strength, calling it a nation of hope and potential.



“For me, agriculture is not just a field. It is a domain of opportunities; opportunities for a greater Ghana. I know times are tough, things are tough. But let's all hope for the best.



“Let's use what we have to make things better. We are sowing the foundation for a future where dreams are realized and challenges are overcome. Where seeds are sown and hope is reaped.

“Where we nurture dreams along with crops. Ghana is a nation of hope and potential. A nation of strength, where nothing, absolutely nothing, can break our collective unity.



“To overcome our challenges, I believe 'Ghana Go bi' because we must make today better than yesterday and tomorrow better than today. We are unstoppable still,” he said.



Meanwhile, Ghana’s 67th Independence Day celebration is taking place in Koforidua on March 6, 2024.



The theme of the celebration is “Our Democracy, Our Pride," and President Akufo-Addo will address the nation on this topic.



The event emphasizes the importance of democracy and peace for the upcoming 2024 elections.



The parade includes security agencies, schools, and traditional groups, and the Ivorian President is the Special Guest of Honour.

