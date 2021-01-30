We are waiting for your silhouette challenge - Sarkodie to Tracy

Rapper Sarkodie and his wife Tracy

Tracy Sarkcess, the Wife of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has been challenged by her hubby to release her version of the viral Tiktok silhouette challenge

Sarkodie took to Twitter to ask his wife Tracy Sarkcess to release the video.



Sarkodie reminded the wife that they are waiting to see the video.





The silhouette challenge is the newest challenge going viral on TikTok and other social media apps in which participants record a two-part short video.

The first part of the video shows ladies wearing nightgowns mainly while dancing slowly to a remix of two songs – Put Your Head on My Shoulder by Paul Anka and Streets by Doja Cat.



The second part of the video shows participants removing their dresses and going completely naked in a dark room with red lights while dancing seductively.



Will Tracy honour Sarkodie’s invite and drop the video? Let’s wait for it.