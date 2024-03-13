We need ‘dumsor’ timetable; the govt is being insensitive to businesses - Bridget Otoo

Media personality, Bridget Otoo

Prominent media personality Bridget Oto has fumed about the recent power outages that have been a problem for the citizens of the country who have been voicing out their concerns about the issue.

According to her, the government should release a timetable for members of the general public to plan.



This, according to her, will help citizens avoid finding themselves in tight corners to mitigate the situation.



She stated that the erratic power supply is taking a toll on businesses, especially in a situation when most of the companies rely on electricity for operations.



Bridget slammed the government over the recent instability in power supply and accused them of being “insensitive to the plights of businesses.”



“Is there anything working in this country? My lights are off. We need a timetable but this government is arrogant, insensitive to the plight of businesses to offer them a timetable to plan for lives,” she wrote on her X page, on March 12, 2024, and sighted by GhanaWeb.



Concerns have been raised about the unstable nature of power supply in the country recently, and the government has been urged to put measures in place to fix the problems.

According to the government, power outages are a result of maintenance works that are ongoing to resolve some challenges, not ‘dumsor’ as claimed by some individuals.



Read the tweet below





Is there anything working in this country?



My lights are off. We need a timetable but this government is arrogant, insensitive to the plight of businesses to offer them a timetable to plan for lives. — Bee (@Bridget_Otoo) March 12, 2024

SB/OGB