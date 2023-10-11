We overlook our veteran artistes, that’s why the industry is lagging - Adane Best

Ghanainan Highlife Artist, Adane Best

Highlife veteran musician, Joseph Amoah, known as Adane Best, has criticized the Ghanaian music industry for its treatment of its veteran artistes and its fixation on "fast" music.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Adane Best expressed concern that the industry often overlooks artists' past contributions while chasing the next big hit. He said that in Nigeria, veteran artistes are highly respected, hence their success on a global scale. However, in Ghana, the focus is primarily on who has the latest trending song and who has the next big hit.



"I have been busy for the past years playing shows all over the world. The reason Nigerians are always ahead of us is because they cherish and acknowledge their veteran musicians. The 2Babas and the P-Squares are highly respected by their musicians and the entire country.



"Here in Ghana, it’s about who has the biggest song at the moment, and no one regards you if you don’t have that trending song. They easily forget the contribution you have made with your songs in the past," he explained.



Adane Best also claimed that he played a significant role in popularizing the Ga language through his music over the past 30 years. He asserted that his songs, which are composed primarily in Ga, remain relevant to this day, even after the Wolumei music group became inactive.



"I can proudly say that I made the Ga language popular through my music. Most of my songs are rendered in Ga, and everybody loves it. There is no major Ga activity that I have not been booked to perform. In fact, the Gas cherish me like gold, and I don’t take that for granted," he said.

ID/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch the latest episode of E-Forum here



