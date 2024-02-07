'We paid over GH¢100K' - Stonebwoy's manager refutes NSA boss's GH¢70,000 stadium fee claim

Chief Abiola and Peter Twumasi

Chief Stylz, the manager of Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, has challenged the National Sports Authority's (NSA) claim that his team paid GH¢70,000 to use the Accra Sports Stadium for his 5th Dimension concert on December 22, 2023.

It could be recalled that the Director General of the NSA, Peter Twumasi, told the committee on Monday, February 5, 2024, that Stonebwoy paid GH¢70,000 for the stadium as part of the NSA's revenue generation strategy.



He said that the NSA had informed all stakeholders that the stadium would be used for non-sporting events in December 2023 and that sporting activities would be shifted to other stadiums.



However, Chief Stylz claimed that the actual amount was more than GH¢70,000, but he did not disclose the exact figure.



He made this revelation on Accra-based Hitz FM's U Say Wetin show on February 6, where he said that he was in charge of negotiating and paying for the stadium on behalf of Stonebwoy.



He refused to go into details, as the matter was before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament but insisted that the original amount was not what was quoted by the director.

“To be very honest with you, these are contractual matters and usually I wouldn’t want to engage in a public space but the Public Accounts Committee is very serious and it got before the committee so I wouldn’t want to be here on the radio to state otherwise.



“But what I can tell you is that I was delegated by Stonebwoy to lead the charge in terms of the negotiations and payment of the stadium. I can also tell you for a fact that yes, we paid more than GH₵70,000 for the stadium but I mean, I am just watching the issues unfold so I wouldn’t want to disclose them in detail for now. I hope you bear with me,” he said.



Asked if they paid more than GH¢100,000, Abiola replied in the affirmative but declined to give a specific amount.



This comes amid the ongoing inquiry by the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, which has been ongoing for a week.



Peter Twumasi, who became the head of the NSA in 2018, has faced criticism for neglecting the maintenance and development of the stadiums in the country.

He has also been accused of renting out the Accra Sports Stadium for concerts at the expense of the Ghana Premier League clubs.



ID/BB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.