Weak NPP minds defend bribe video but believe my audio is authentic – Tracey Boakye fires

Actress Tracey Boakye

Actress Tracey Boakye has said that some weak minds in the governing NPP have chanced upon her alleged audio which has since gone viral on social media and are sharing it regardless without fact-checking.

She added that the same people who are sharing the audio and want other people to believe that the audio is not fake are defending President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who was recorded on tape for 'allegedly' taking a bribe of $40,000.



“When the President’s video came you people denied it but when my audio came you people are saying it is true. You people don’t have commonsense. There is a video out there but you people are saying it’s not true but for the audio, you people claim it is true."



"You cannot bring me down. People sharing this audio will die,” she said in a response to the audio conversation which has since gone viral.

The actress believes that some of her colleagues could be behind this but she had cursed them to wallow in poverty and wretchedness for their evil deeds against her personality.



On people sharing the audio, Tracey Boakye said even when they drink water, they will die as a result because they have tarnished her image with audio that was created to create disaffection for her from the NDC.