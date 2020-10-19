Wearing earrings does not influence my Christianity in any way - Krymi

Ghanaian musician Krymi says the wearing of earrings and locks does not in any way influence his personality as a Christian.

According to him, men who wear earrings and locks are sometimes stereotyped and perceived ungodly because the culture, to a large extent, is alien to Ghanaians.



Krymi who is a member of the Pentecost International Worship Centre explained that he takes off the earrings at the church premises to avoid confrontation with the old women in the church.



"This doesn't influence my Christianity in any way. I feel we are not used to guys wearing earrings. Some of the elderly people see it to be odd. Just so you don't have that altercation between you and them, I take it out so that I don't have any issues with them."



He mentioned this in an interview with Delay on the Delay Show, monitored by GhanaWeb.

He reiterated that he wears earrings because it is part of his brand.



"My brand is the singer, songwriter that has a soul and wants to bring the old school love to the new school love," he said.



Watch the full interview below:



