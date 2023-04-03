Well known music publisher, Seidu Iddrisu, embarks on a new journey as an independent copyright administrator

Music publisher, Seidu Iddrisu

Source: Seidu Iddrisu

Seidu is no stranger to the African music industry, working closely with artists across the continent to ensure their music publishing is in order and that they are being compensated for their works. After 12 years as the Senior Copyright Administrator and Client Liaison for Sheer Publishing Africa, Seidu has

decided to spread his wings and embark on a new journey as an independent music publisher, consulting with songwriters and composers.



This will allow him the opportunity to work more closely with artists who



would not otherwise receive the representation they deserve.



He said, “There is an enormous need for more independent music publishers on the African continent. There are a lot of authors out there who do not have sufficient knowledge to administer their own publishing.”



This lack of representation is a global problem, but even more so in countries where music publishing infrastructure and collection societies aren’t as advanced as western markets, resulting in heaps of uncollected royalties. In turn, rights-holders are not being paid for their works. Looking back, Seidu has learnt a lot from his time at Sheer, but most important are the values of



professionalism, dedication and integrity. These are the three things that he will take with him in all his upcoming endeavours and he hopes to impart the same wisdom on his future successors.

“Since the advancement of technology, there has been a fundamental shift in the way music publishing companies do business. It’s adapt or die. My aim however, is to promote transparency and equality at all times”, Seidu explains.



Seidu thrives on assisting artists with the registration of their works to ensure fair compensation for their performance, mechanical and synchronisation royalties. Additionally, he continually works to improve his own skill set and is currently taking a number of IP courses, recognising and understanding the importance of personal growth.



Seidu has come a long way since his humble beginnings. The assiduous businessman, currently based in South Africa, was born and raised in Tamale in the Northern region Ghana. He still has a heart for his homeland and continues to serve the Ghanian community.



Seidu has also on numerous accounts been honoured for his contribution to the music publishing industry. In 2021, he was awarded the opportunity to present one of the most highly respected categories at the The Ghana Music Awards UK (GMAUK), the Gospel Artist of the Year, which went to none other than Diana



Hamilton.



Sediu has worked very hard as an ambassador for the music publishing industry and judging by his dedication and tenacity, there’s a lot more where that came from.