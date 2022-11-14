Wendy Shay bullied Serwaa Amihere, Nana Aba Anamoah – A Plus

Popular social commentator, Kwame A Plus, has taken a dig at Wendy Shay for sarcastically throwing jabs at the likes of Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere in one of her songs.

In a song titled ‘Heat’, Wendy was said to have capitalized on wordplays and mischief in a bid to poke these individuals.



It can be recalled that the said individuals trended on social media some time ago when an anonymous account on Snapchat alleged that Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah were intimately involved with some politicians.



But when this discussion popped up during a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz, A Plus called Wendy out for being a hypocrite.



He wondered why Wendy, who he said was once a victim of cyber bullying, has resorted to treating people the same.



“Wendy Shay was one of the most trolled musicians. She has really suffered in this industry and even produced a documentary highlighting the numerous times she had been bullied.



"We were all sympathizing with her but recently she has also bullied some people in her song. She has a song where she was throwing indirect jabs at Serwaa Amihere, Nana Aba. Today, you can mock celebrities. You know how to sarcastically jab people,” he asserted.

It can be recalled that during an earlier interview on YFM, Wendy Shay denied that her ‘Heat’ song was directed at people.



“This is a deep song and this is a song I want to leave to the consumers for them to digest and also take their point of view. I want everybody to be able to decode how they understand the songs by themselves. I never mentioned any names,” she stated.



