Wendy Shay reveals why 'Shay Concert' has always been free for patrons

Wendy Shay

Rufftown Records star Wendy Shay has revealed why her concert, 'Shay Concert', has always been free for patrons.

"They stream my music," she readily answered the 3Music Daily crew when asked why.



She added: "I was the topmost streamed female artiste last year [2022] so I thought, 'Why not do something for my fans?'"



The support the German-trained nurse has received from her fans since her 'Uber Driver' 2018 debut is of much significance to her.



"It's very big to me. I mean I am who I am because of [them]. They play a very big role so I feel like that is the best way I can give back to them for them to feel the connection [we share] and know that I think about them too," the award-winning singer concluded.



The 'Shay Concert' debuted in 2018, had a second edition in 2019 but went on a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is back this Saturday, January 7, 2023. In the daytime, there will be a free medical screening and in the evening from 7 PM, the music concert will commence at the West Hills Mall, Weija.

Wendy will be supported by industry fellows such as Shatta Wale, Medikal, Fameye, Kelvynboy, Mr Drew, Lasmid, AK Songtress, Eno Barony, and many others.



According to Boomplay's Artiste Recap 2022, Wendy Shay garnered more than 30.9 million streams between Mondays, November 1, 2021, and October 31, 2022. This makes her the queen of streaming in the Ghana music industry per Boomplay statistics, with Gyakie and Diana Hamilton coming in at 2nd and 3rd respectively.



Ms Shay had more than 2 million listeners in the period under review. Her most streamed song for the year was 'Survivor' and the countries that streamed her the most are her home country Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria.



On Friday, November 11, 2022, she released her 7-track 'Enigma' extended play (EP). From it, 'Habibi' became an instant hit.