What Bullgod can do following Shatta Wale's murder allegation - Lawyer Sosu

Francis Xavier and Bullgod

Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu has said on the back of the murder allegation Shatta Wale has leveled against Bullgod, the artiste manager can sue the Dancehall musician if he thinks he has been defamed.

Speaking with Abrantepa on GhanaWeb TV’s E-Forum, the lawyer cum Member of Parliament for Madina indicated that a law term 'Innuendo' could be used during the lawsuit.



According to the lawyer, 'Innuendos' are used in lawsuits to show that a plaintiff was defamed by statements made by another person.



“There could be suits in defamation because of a legal principle known as Innuendo. If you make a publication which seems to undermine another person or defamatory of another person, or which seeks to reduce the image of the person in the eyes of right-thinking members of the society, the person can always bring the right action against you,” he disclosed.



Lawyer Sosu added that for one to resort to using 'Innuendos', the accused should be willing to push forward with the lawsuit against his accuser.



“That is all dependent on whether the person decides or not decide... The accused person in question, if such a conclusion can be drawn, then, he may be able to maintain some action. He may have a course of action,” the lawyer added.

Sosu’s explanation stems from a November 2, 2022, allegation by Shatta Wale, accusing his former manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, known in the showbiz circles as Bullgod, of planning the murder of one Fenick.



It is believed widely that this Fenick, could be Fennec Okyere who was murdered on Thursday, March 13, 2014, at his Manet Gardens residence on Spintex Road, Accra, by unknown assailants after he was threatened by the Bullhaus boss on air. He was 31.



Bullgod was later discharged by the court.







Watch this episode of E-Forum below.









