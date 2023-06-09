What Diamond Appiah said about Suzzy Williams’ death

Diamond Appiah, the late Suzzy Willams and Nana Ama McBrown

An audio of Diamond Appiah connecting the dots surrounding the demise of Ghanaian actress, Suzzy Williams, who died 18 years ago, has gone viral.

In the said audio, which was published by Diamond’s former best friend, Naana Brown, she was heard saying that she strongly believes McBrown has a hand in Suzzy’s death.



One can recall that a soothsayer, after reading her cards, claimed that the late Suzzy Williams’s ghost tipped Nana Ama McBrown as the one responsible for her death.



However, Diamond Appiah stated while gossiping with Naana Brown, that the soothsayer’s predictions could be true.



“Do you remember there was once a lady who said Nana Ama McBrown was responsible for Suzzy Williams’ death? The one who read the cards and said Nana Ama killed Suzzie Williams. Do you remember? She was saying that Nana Ama McBrown’s inability to recover from the accident she had was a sign.



“Can’t you see that Suzzy also died through accident? Ghanaians took what she said as a joke but the way she read the cards; I am beginning to sense a foul play. I am suspecting that Nana Ama has a hand in Suzzy Williams death. Just look at the coincidence,” Diamond told Naana Brown.



Diamond Appiah also shares in the soothsayer’s assertion that McBrown’s involvement in a motor accident and her inability to fully recover, is somewhat a reflection that she is being hunted by the late actress.

“Nana Ama also had an accident which resulted in her arm fracture and till now she hasn’t recovered. The soothsayer has spoken and it is even in four parts,” she added.



